Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsTop Stories

Air Incheon tapped to bid for Asiana’s freighter business

European Union is requiring Asiana divestment before allowing merger with Korean Air

Eric Kulisch
·
Asiana Airlines operates 10 Boeing 747-400 freighters. (Photo: Shutterstock/Mink K Tran)

Korean Air said Monday it has selected Air Incheon, Korea’s only all-cargo airline, as the preferred bidder for the sale of Asiana Airlines’ freighter business to satisfy European Union conditions for the companies to merge.

South Korea’s largest airline said it selected Air Incheon for several reasons, including the certainty of completing the transaction, its ability to maintain and grow the long-term competitiveness of Asiana’s air cargo business, and the ability to raise capital through a reputable consortium. One downside, however, is that Air Incheon doesn’t have experience operating widebody jets.

Air Incheon, founded in 2012, plans to utilize Asiana’s large freighters to expand its operations from Asia to the Americas and Europe. It currently has four small Boeing 737-800 converted freighters in its fleet, according to third-party aviation databases. Asiana operates 10 Boeing 747-400 freighters and one 767. 

Korean Air has 23 freighters in its fleet, including seven Boeing 747-8s and a dozen 777 aircraft. 


Korean Air announced its $1.35 billion bid for two-thirds of Asiana Airlines during the height of the pandemic in late 2020, when Asiana experienced financial trouble.

The European Commission said in February it will approve Korean Air’s takeover if Asiana divests its freighter aircraft, airport slots, traffic rights, flight crew, and other employees, as well as customer cargo contracts. The European Commission must approve Air Incheon before the transaction can close. Once Korean Air completes the acquisition of Asiana Airlines, the actual cargo divestment process will take place.

The U.S. government still has concerns that  Korean Air acquisition of Asiana would distort passenger markets and has not issued an approval decision yet. 

Korean Air said it  plans to sign a framework agreement with Air Incheon in July after agreeing on the contract conditions. The agreement is subject to review by the European Commission.


“The preferred bidder was selected through a comprehensive evaluation of all factors crucial to the growth of the air cargo industry, a key national industry, while maintaining the existing competitive environment,” said a Korean Air representative. “We are committed to quickly finalizing the sales process through flexible negotiations, and completing the acquisition of Asiana Airlines.”

Click here for more FreightWaves stories by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the weekly American Shipper Air newsletter here

Cargo unit sale seals EU approval for Korean Air buy of Asiana

Atlas Air to end Amazon flights, focus on international customers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]