Air Incheon tapped to bid for Asiana’s freighter business

Korean Air said Monday it has selected Air Incheon, Korea’s only all-cargo airline, as the preferred bidder for the sale of Asiana Airlines’ freighter business to satisfy European Union conditions for the companies to merge.

South Korea’s largest airline said it selected Air Incheon for several reasons, including the certainty of completing the transaction, its ability to maintain and grow the long-term competitiveness of Asiana’s air cargo business, and the ability to raise capital through a reputable consortium. One downside, however, is that Air Incheon doesn’t have experience operating widebody jets.

Air Incheon, founded in 2012, plans to utilize Asiana’s large freighters to expand its operations from Asia to the Americas and Europe. It currently has four small Boeing 737-800 converted freighters in its fleet, according to third-party aviation databases. Asiana operates 10 Boeing 747-400 freighters and one 767.

Korean Air has 23 freighters in its fleet, including seven Boeing 747-8s and a dozen 777 aircraft.



