Altana releases next-generation supply chain management platform

Supply chain visibility data and advisory company Altana is rolling out its next generation of Altana Atlas in its effort to efficiently map the global supply chain. Customers will be able to keep track of, identify and manage each component of their supply chain.

The enhanced platform uses both AI and machine learning to connect companies’ supply chain data, documentation, internal knowledge, surveys and third-party analytics to create a unified view of their global value chain.

Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Altana, tells American Shipper that by breaking out each layer of a product’s full life cycle, shippers are able to be nimble and proactive in their supply chain needs and either pivot if necessary or manage their carbon footprint and Scope 3 initiatives.

Smith says the company calls all of these different layers the “value chain.”



