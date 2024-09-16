America to #ThankATruckDriver for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week started Sunday, and businesses and organizations across the U.S. are partnering to show truckers some love.
Approximately 3.5 million truck drivers keep the economy moving on U.S. roadways. According to a news release from global logistics company C.H. Robinson, these drivers transport 11 billion tons of goods annually – about 72% of all U.S. freight. The release states that truckers spend an average of 240 nights away from home each year delivering the goods that the public depends on.
#ThankATruckDriver
To recognize the hard work of drivers, C.H. Robinson (NYSE: CHRW) invites the world to #ThankATruckDriver. For each social media post using that hashtag during the week of Sept. 15-21, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $10 – up to a total of $50,000 – to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.
The nonprofit organization has spent nearly $5 million on medical support for truckers in need since its inception in 2007. In partnership with the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, C.H. Robinson will host events in 13 cities across the U.S. and Mexico to thank drivers in person with health and wellness packets, food, care packages, and other tokens of appreciation.
Additionally, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will contribute $15 to the St. Christopher fund for every hour C.H. Robinson employees volunteer for Truck Driver Appreciation Week activities.
“Every day we’re grateful to truck drivers for their unwavering commitment to one of the most challenging and crucial jobs …,” said Michael Castagnetto, C.H. Robinson’s president of North American Surface Transportation, in the release. “But this week especially, we want drivers to hear our appreciation and the world’s appreciation. We thank you for every hour on the road. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without you.”
A monthlong celebration
Love’s began celebrating truck drivers ahead of schedule this year.
The Oklahoma City-headquartered truck stop is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week all through September, offering several promotions and deals to professional drivers through the My Love Rewards loyalty program on the Love’s Connect app.
Some of the deals for the month include:
- Double My Love Rewards points on any in-store merchandise purchase with mobile reward.
- A Premium Bundle truck wash at the Deluxe Bundle price with mobile reward.
- A free driver appreciation hat with the purchase of three packs of gloves.
- A free Traverse Pro Series hat with the purchase of a Traverse Travel Gear seat cushion or Traverse Pro Series flashlight.