America to #ThankATruckDriver for Truck Driver Appreciation Week

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week started Sunday, and businesses and organizations across the U.S. are partnering to show truckers some love.

Approximately 3.5 million truck drivers keep the economy moving on U.S. roadways. According to a news release from global logistics company C.H. Robinson, these drivers transport 11 billion tons of goods annually – about 72% of all U.S. freight. The release states that truckers spend an average of 240 nights away from home each year delivering the goods that the public depends on.

#ThankATruckDriver

To recognize the hard work of drivers, C.H. Robinson (NYSE: CHRW) invites the world to #ThankATruckDriver. For each social media post using that hashtag during the week of Sept. 15-21, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $10 – up to a total of $50,000 – to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

The nonprofit organization has spent nearly $5 million on medical support for truckers in need since its inception in 2007. In partnership with the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, C.H. Robinson will host events in 13 cities across the U.S. and Mexico to thank drivers in person with health and wellness packets, food, care packages, and other tokens of appreciation.



