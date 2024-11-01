ArcBest Q3 earnings: First look

Continued belt tightening wasn’t enough to offset a “challenging freight environment” during the third quarter, ArcBest said in a Friday news release.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, 21 cents below the consensus estimate and 67 cents lower year over year. Consolidated revenue of $1.06 billion was 5.8% lower y/y.

ArcBest’s asset-based segment, which includes results from its less-than-truckload subsidiary ABF Freight, reported revenue of $709.7 million, a 4.2% y/y decline (down 5.8% on a per-day basis). The result was driven by an 11.3% decline in tonnage per day, which was only partially offset by a 7.4% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield.

The tonnage result was the combination of a slight decline in shipments and a 10.7% drop in weight per shipment. Lower shipment weights significantly boosted the yield result.



