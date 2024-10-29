Landstar says ‘muted peak season’ weighs on Q4 guidance

Landstar System pointed to the expectation of a “muted peak season” as the reason for its worse-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance. The Jacksonville, Florida-based freight broker reported third-quarter earnings per share of $1.41 after the market closed Tuesday. The result was 4 cents worse than the consensus estimate and at the low end its prior $1.35 to $1.55 guidance range.

A lower tax rate compared to the year-ago quarter was a 4-cent tailwind in the period.

Landstar’s (NASDAQ: LSTR) revenue fell 5.9% year over year in the third quarter to $1.21 billion (compared to guidance of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion). Total loads hauled by truck declined 7.7% y/y (in line with guidance for a 10% to 6% decline), and revenue per load, or yield, was up 0.7% (compared to guidance of flat to up 4%).

Diesel prices were down 14% y/y, which was a headwind to yields.



