LTL carrier Moran Transportation acquires RMX Freight Systems

Less-than-truckload carrier Moran Transportation announced Tuesday that it has acquired RMX Freight Systems.
White Cottage, Ohio-based RMX Freight Systems provides LTL and expedited transportation in Ohio and certain locations in bordering Kentucky and West Virginia. The company operates between 55 and 60 trucks out of three service centers.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Chicago-based Moran Transportation provides regional and local LTL service throughout seven states in the Midwest as well as parts of Canada. It also provides forwarding, cartage and pool distribution services.
The acquisition expands Moran Transportation’s terminal network to 12 locations and gives it more than 675 pieces of equipment, some of which have liftgates for indoor and residential delivery.
An integration process will begin on Nov. 11.
“Acquiring RMX Freight Systems Inc. aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers,” said Mike Moran, president of Moran Transportation. “We are excited to welcome their talented workforce into our family and leverage their expertise to improve our operational capabilities and customer service.”