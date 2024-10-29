LTL carrier Moran Transportation acquires RMX Freight Systems

Less-than-truckload carrier Moran Transportation announced Tuesday that it has acquired RMX Freight Systems.

White Cottage, Ohio-based RMX Freight Systems provides LTL and expedited transportation in Ohio and certain locations in bordering Kentucky and West Virginia. The company operates between 55 and 60 trucks out of three service centers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Chicago-based Moran Transportation provides regional and local LTL service throughout seven states in the Midwest as well as parts of Canada. It also provides forwarding, cartage and pool distribution services.