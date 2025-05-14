ArcBest’s mobile freight dimensioning technology moves forward

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest provided an update on a pilot for forklifts outfitted with freight dimensioners. It also announced a key hire to oversee its technology offerings.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) created the tech, dubbed Vaux Vision, to transform forklifts into mobile dimensioning units. The company said Wednesday that various pilots of the software are progressing at ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight, as well as on the warehouse floors of other companies.

The creation uses 3D perception and sensors to capture shipment dimensions. The sensors are activated when the freight is lifted by the forklift and the data is transferred to tablets and stored in the cloud. Pictures of the shipments are taken to assess for damage and to determine if the freight is capable of being stacked.

