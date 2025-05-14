ArcBest’s mobile freight dimensioning technology moves forward

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest provided an update on a pilot for forklifts outfitted with freight dimensioners. It also announced a key hire to oversee its technology offerings.
ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) created the tech, dubbed Vaux Vision, to transform forklifts into mobile dimensioning units. The company said Wednesday that various pilots of the software are progressing at ArcBest’s less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight, as well as on the warehouse floors of other companies.
The creation uses 3D perception and sensors to capture shipment dimensions. The sensors are activated when the freight is lifted by the forklift and the data is transferred to tablets and stored in the cloud. Pictures of the shipments are taken to assess for damage and to determine if the freight is capable of being stacked.
The program was launched in February.
“Initial results from these pilots confirm Vaux Vision’s ability to efficiently capture accurate freight dimensions with in-motion processing, even in fast-paced, industrial environments,” a news release said.
“These findings will inform the next iteration of Vaux Vision’s capabilities, which will include deeper shipment insights such as identifying hazardous materials, non-stackable freight and packaging integrity issues, as well as automated freight scanning for improved productivity and accuracy.”
The company also announced Wednesday that it has hired Brian Nachtigall as general manager of its Vaux technology platform effective May 28. ArcBest’s Vaux tech suite includes other innovations.
Vaux Freight Movement System configures loading plans for mobile platforms that are loaded onto trailers. This keeps forklifts from entering and damaging trailers. Vaux Smart Autonomy combines autonomous mobile robot forklifts with fleet management software and remote teleoperation.
Nachtigall has 20 years of experience in warehouse automation and expertise in machine vision and advanced robotics. He was most recently with the strategy arm of professional services firm EY (Ernst & Young).
“Brian’s unique experience makes him ideally suited to meet our customers’ needs and profitably scale our Vaux business,” said Dennis Anderson, ArcBest’s chief innovation officer. “Brian will be an excellent addition to our team as we continue to provide our customers with future-ready supply chain solutions.”
Craig Wahlmeier, vice president of innovation and operations for Vaux, will retire in February after a 38-year career with ArcBest.
“Through nearly four decades with the company, Craig has been instrumental in ArcBest’s innovation progress,” Anderson said. “Most recently, Craig has helped lead the charge to take Vaux from an idea to a full suite of game-changing tech.”