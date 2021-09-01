  • ITVI.USA
Auto industry short on more than just chips — Transmission

How raw materials are impacting production

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 31, 2021
1 minute read

Most automakers rely on “just-in-time” manufacturing to optimize production. That model requires precise coordination throughout every link in the global supply chain. And that’s where AIT Worldwide Logistics comes in. AIT’s automotive logistics professionals are the experts at developing resilient, scalable solutions for OEM and Tier 1 supply chains across Asia, Europe, and North America. AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — just-in-time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics  

The semiconductor shortage is still hampering auto producers from pushing out new inventory, including trucks. However, the industry is short on more than just chips. 

On this episode of Transmission, Grace Sharkey and Sebastian Blanco look at whether and when the industry can recover from the lingering shortages. 

They welcome Lewis Black, CEO of international mining company Almonty, to talk about how his company has handled the challenges of the past year. The three look into shortages in tungsten and other metals used in auto manufacturing. 

They also check in on the opportunities COVID-19 has brought to the mining industry and how those opportunities will help pull producers out of the pandemic slump. 

You can find more Transmission episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 31, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

