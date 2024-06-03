Benchmark diesel price falls for eighth straight week as futures plummet

The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges fell Monday for the eighth consecutive week by an amount that is dwarfed by the ongoing decline in the diesel futures market.

This week’s Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail price declined by 3.2 cents a gallon to $3.726. During that eight-week period, the price is down 33.5 cents a gallon. It’s also now 7.1 cents less than where it was a year ago.

Retail prices lag moves in wholesale and futures markets, so when they will catch up to the recent rapid decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange is hard to pinpoint. If the futures price rises from here, the impact on retail prices from the decline could be partly negated.

But for now, retail will need some time to catch up to a drop in the futures price of ULSD that took it Monday to a settlement of $2.2962 a gallon, down 6.74 cents. That is the lowest settlement since May 31, 2023, a little over a year ago, when ULSD on CME settled at $2.2596.



