InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Blizzard producing record snowfall in northern Plains

Nearly 300 miles of I-94 remains closed

Photo of Nick Austin Nick Austin Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 14, 2022
1 minute read
An orange and blue tractor-trailer travels through a blizzard
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A slow-moving blizzard that began earlier this week has been dumping record snow in parts of the northern Plains.

Daily record snow totals were set Tuesday in Billings, Montana, as well as Bismarck and Grand Forks, North Dakota, which received 13.9, 10 and 9 inches, respectively. After additional snow Wednesday, their totals increased to 14.1, 16.5 and 9.4, respectively.

While records were set for that day, meteorologist Megan Jones with the National Weather Service in Bismarck told FreightWaves that the two-day April snow record for the city was 17.6 inches, set in 2013.

Jones added that Bismarck could see another inch or two of snow Thursday before the blizzard weakens during the evening. But it will still be breezy on Friday.

“You get the blowing and drifting snow pretty easily up here, but at least the snowfall will be ending today,” Jones added.

Parts of Montana, South Dakota and Minnesota will also see more snow Thursday and/or blizzard conditions.

According to transportation officials, Interstate 94 remains closed for almost 300 miles, from Jamestown, North Dakota, to Glendive, Montana.

Major lanes of concern

  • Interstate 29 from Fargo to the U.S.-Canada border.
  • Interstate 94 from Glendive to Jamestown.
  • U.S. Highway 2 from Glasgow, Montana, to Bemidji, Minnesota.

