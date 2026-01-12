BNSF and CN want UP, NS to produce more merger documents

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are withholding key documents that are needed for rival railroads, shippers, and regulators to properly evaluate their transcontinental merger proposal, BNSF Railway and Canadian National have told the Surface Transportation Board.

In separate filings, BNSF and CN say the STB cannot properly assess the merger’s potential impacts on competition — or how to remedy any negative impacts — without having access to more internal documents than UP and NS have produced about their merger and its rationale.

Both railroads have asked the STB to force UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) to produce the documents.

“UP and NS are blocking efforts to see what they actually believe and discuss internally: whether the merger will hurt competition by reducing service or leading to higher rates for shippers; whether the executive teams actually believe the merger will enhance competition; where the integration could go awry and cause disruptions; and whether the purported benefits are achievable at all, or alternatively, achievable absent a merger,” BNSF (BRK-B) said in a filing on Friday.