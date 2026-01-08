CSX lays off 5% of management staff, furloughs conductors

CSX has laid off 166 management employees, about 5% of the non-union workforce, in cuts announced to employees Wednesday.

Other cost-cutting moves, according to Trains sources, include cuts to some management benefits and furloughs to 193 conductors, including 61 covered by the railroad’s Baltimore & Ohio union agreement and 132 on former C&O, Seaboard Coast Line, and Louisville & Nashville lines. An additional 157 conductors were placed in unassigned status, meaning they were not awarded jobs for the week when bids opened. Travel has also been cut back and extra boards have been trimmed.

In a message to employees, chief executive Steve Angel said the positions were eliminated “as part of our efforts to streamline the organization given challenging economic conditions.” Those affected had been informed before the message was released.

“We understand the effect this decision has on them and their families,” Angel said, “and we are committed to supporting them with competitive severance packages and employment transition services.”