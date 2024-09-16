Boeing freezes hiring, considers furloughs as strike could cost $3.5B

Updated on Sept. 16 at 3:01 p.m. to correct the title of Boeing executive Brian West.

Boeing has notified employees of a hiring freeze and is considering furloughs in the coming weeks as experts predict significant cash loss for the company this quarter due to an ongoing machinist strike.

Over 30,000 machinists and aerospace workers at the company walked off the job Friday after a large majority of them rejected a tentative contract. A Bloomberg Intelligence analysis predicted Monday that Boeing could be out $3.5 billion in cash in Q3 if the strike continues through September.

According to the Bloomberg report, the cash loss could reduce Boeing’s balances to $9 billion – near the minimum for the company. The largest driver of results in sales will be 737 deliveries, which Boeing will have made 78 of for Q3 versus 70 in Q2. The report stated that defense and Global Services are expected to perform similarly to Q2.



