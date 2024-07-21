Borderlands Mexico: Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech; Ocean Network Express unveils new Asia-Mexico service; new tractor-trailer parking facility opens in Phoenix; and rail facility along Houston Ship Channel opens for tenants.
Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech
U.S.- and Mexico-based organizations have partnered to launch a technology alliance focused on bringing advanced technologies to U.S.-Mexico trade.
“Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance,” is an initiative between the U.S.-Mexico Foundation and the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico. The alliance brings together six technology and manufacturing companies focused on tackling challenges in cross-border trade, such as logistics, procurement, supply chain tech, finance and manufacturing.
“Nearshoring is a huge and growing phenomenon. This initiative proposes that to truly leverage the potential of nearshoring, companies with U.S.-Mexico manufacturing and cross-border supply chains need to leverage cutting-edge technologies,” Claudio Gonzalez, co-chair of Bridge49 and vice president of growth at Nuvocargo, said in an email to FreightWaves.
Technology and manufacturing companies helping to found Bridge49 include:
● Auba: a developer of AI tools to predict supply chain delays and disruptions.
● Marco: a financial platform seeking to disrupt international trade finance.
● Nuvocargo: a firm modernizing the process of moving freight between the U.S. and Mexico.
● Prima: a company that operates a digital factory in Mexico offering material sourcing, metal fabrication, machining, heavy fabrication and metal formation.
● Pulsar: a platform for real-time production control and overall equipment effectiveness
monitoring designed to drive productivity in manufacturing through reliable data.
● Transmute: a company that automates global customs operations for trusted trade using
digital twin technology.
Bridge 49 will produce and share white papers, reports and research to provide insights and best practices for companies looking to nearshore manufacturing operations in Mexico.
“That is precisely what these six technology companies have built and are leaders in — from logistics, to manufacturing, procurement, and fintech,” Gonzalez said. “That’s why we’re coming together to bring our solutions to business leaders seeking to invest in bringing their production and distribution into the AI age. And also why we’ll be working together to generate original research and forums to bring new ideas into this crucial space.”
U.S.-Mexico cross-border trade totaled $798 billion in 2023, helping Mexico surpass Canada and China as the largest U.S. trading partner for the year.
Global companies continue to be bullish on Mexico’s economic prospects in 2024, as foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country totaled $38.2 billion from January through May, according to the country’s economy ministry.
The figure was a 35% increase compared to the same period in 2023, when Mexico recorded FDI of $29 billion.
The majority of investments in Mexico in the first five months of the year came from the United States, which accounted for $20 billion (51% of FDI). Germany ranked No. 2 at $5.7 billion (14%) and Argentina came in third with $4.4 billion (11%).
Bridge49 continues to seek more technology and manufacturing companies that are interested in participating in the initiative, officials said.
“Nearshoring is the future of U.S.-Mexico trade, and Bridge49 is dedicated to paving the way with innovative solutions,” Enrique Perret, director of the U.S.-Mexico Foundation and co-chair of Bridge49, said in a statement. “By uniting top tech companies from both nations, we are creating a powerhouse of knowledge and resources that can tackle the unique challenges of cross-border trade.”
Ocean Network Express unveils new Asia-Mexico service
Ocean Network Express (ONE) recently announced a new service called Asia Latin America Express 4 (ALX4), which connects several Asian ports with the west coast of Mexico.
ALX4 will launch from the Port of Shanghai, then call on the ports of Busan in South Korea and Lazaro Cardenas in Mexico before returning to Shanghai.
The service is designed to meet the increased capacity demand for Asia-to-Mexico cargo, according to a news release.
“This new service will provide customers with a premium loop rotation serving North Asia to Mexico trade as well as additional network coverage and frequency between Asia and Mexico,” ONE said.
Singapore-headquartered ONE is one of the world’s largest ocean carriers. The company has a fleet of over 250 vessels, servicing all major global trade lanes.
New tractor-trailer parking facility opens in Phoenix
Rush Truck Park recently opened in Phoenix “in response to the growing demand for secure and accessible truck parking solutions,” according to a news release.
The 11-acre facility offers 24-hour security, as well as daily, weekly, short- and long-term contracts for tractor-trailer parking. Rush Truck Park is near Interstates 10 and 17.
“At Rush Truck Park we understand the challenges truckers face to find secure and convenient parking. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges by providing a facility that prioritizes safety for the hardworking individuals who keep our supply chains moving,” CEO Janet Rush said in a statement.
Rail facility along Houston Ship Channel opens for tenants
Capital Development Partners announced it has delivered an 800,405-square-foot speculative rail service facility at the Cedar Port Industrial Park in Baytown, Texas.
The facility can accommodate both rail service users and non-users with access to State Highway 99 and Port Houston, according to a news release.
Cedar Port Industrial Park provides dual rail service from Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and BNSF Railway.
The Cedar Port Industrial Park is a 15,000-acre development located along the Houston Ship Channel. Baytown is about 26 miles east of Houston. Capital Development Partners is a national developer of industrial real estate and infrastructure based in Savannah, Georgia.