Borderlands Mexico: Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech; Ocean Network Express unveils new Asia-Mexico service; new tractor-trailer parking facility opens in Phoenix; and rail facility along Houston Ship Channel opens for tenants.

Bridge49 alliance wants nearshoring to go high-tech

U.S.- and Mexico-based organizations have partnered to launch a technology alliance focused on bringing advanced technologies to U.S.-Mexico trade.

“Bridge49: The Nearshoring Tech Alliance,” is an initiative between the U.S.-Mexico Foundation and the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico. The alliance brings together six technology and manufacturing companies focused on tackling challenges in cross-border trade, such as logistics, procurement, supply chain tech, finance and manufacturing.

“Nearshoring is a huge and growing phenomenon. This initiative proposes that to truly leverage the potential of nearshoring, companies with U.S.-Mexico manufacturing and cross-border supply chains need to leverage cutting-edge technologies,” Claudio Gonzalez, co-chair of Bridge49 and vice president of growth at Nuvocargo, said in an email to FreightWaves.



