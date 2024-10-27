Borderlands Mexico: Truck driver salaries in Mexico averaging $423 a month in 2024

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Truck driver salaries in Mexico averaging $423 a month in 2024; Horizon Auto Logistics opens office in Veracruz, Mexico; LG Electronics opens $60M plant in Central Mexico; and Texas bridge project receives $80 million in federal funding.

Truck driver salaries in Mexico averaging $423 a month in 2024

Wages in Mexico’s professional cargo trucking industry averaged $423 a month during the second quarter of 2024, according to recent statistics from Data Mexico and the Ministry of Economy.

As of the second quarter, the monthly average comes out to $5,076 annually and was an increase of 8.4% from the same period in 2023, when truck driver wages averaged $390 a month.

Mexico’s trucking industry employed 1.18 million people during the second quarter, a 1.7% increase compared to the same year-ago period.



