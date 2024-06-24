Borderlands Mexico: US resumes avocado inspections interrupted by protests

The United States will gradually resume avocado and mango inspections in the Mexican state of Michoacan, a week after inspections and shipments were suspended when two U.S. employees were reportedly detained by protesters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors “will gradually begin to return to the packing plants following recent aggression against them,” U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said in a statement on Friday to The Associated Press.

“However, it is still necessary to advance in guaranteeing their security before reaching full operations. In fact, more work still needs to be done so that the inspectors are safe and can resume inspections and thereby eliminate the impediments to the trade of avocado and mango to the United States from Michoacan.”

It ends a suspension of avocado inspections and imports that began June 14 after the USDA inspectors carrying out field work were stopped and held temporarily by protestors, Mexican authorities said.



