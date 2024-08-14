Brewin to VP of short-line rail lobbying

The American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association has appointed Nicole Brewin as vice president of congressional affairs.

Brewin will be leading the congressional affairs team at Washington-based ASLRRA, which represents 600 short-line and regional railroads providing first-mile pickup, last-mile delivery, as well as transfer service, organizing legislative support for issues facing the industry, including investment in infrastructure, and surface transportation and tax policy.

Most recently, Brewin guided government relations for The Travel Technology Association. Prior to that she worked for more than two decades in various positions at ASLRRA partner Railway Supply Institute, rising to senior vice president of government and public affairs.