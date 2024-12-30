Broker financial rule deadlines delayed despite trucker opposition

WASHINGTON — The deadline for complying with major provisions of a rule aimed at protecting trucking companies against unpaid claims from brokers will be pushed back a year despite strong opposition from owner-operators.

In a notice posted Monday, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration confirmed it will extend the deadlines for three provisions in its Broker and Freight Forwarder Financial Responsibility rule. It gave the public 26 days to respond to the planned extension, which it proposed on Nov. 4.

The broker rule, which took effect in January of this year, contained five provisions: Two had a compliance deadline set for Jan. 16, 2026, and three had a compliance deadline of Jan. 16, 2025.

The three provisions that now also have January 2026 compliance deadlines are:



