Buffett: Berkshire will not bid for CSX or Norfolk Southern

BNSF Railway wants to date CSX — but has no interest in getting married.

Five days after Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) announced its $85 billion deal to acquire Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett and Chief Executive-designate Greg Abel told CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs that they would not bid for the Eastern railroad.

Rather, Buffett told CNBC in an interview Monday, Berkshire (NYSE: BRK-B) believes that its BNSF Railway should forge closer ties with CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) to gain growth synergies without the expense and regulatory risk of a merger.

Buffett also told CNBC that Berkshire would not launch a competing bid for Norfolk Southern.