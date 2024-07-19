Business as usual at many of nation’s ports despite global tech outage

A massive technology outage Friday morning caused widespread disruptions across industries, but it’s mostly business as usual at America’s ports.

The global outage grounded flights and impacted local governments and a variety of companies. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said a defect in a content update for Windows, not a security incident or cyberattack, caused the outage. The issue has been identified and a resolution is coming, the statement said.

Most ports FreightWaves spoke to Friday morning said they were operating without issue.

Port spokespeople said services were not impacted at ports in Georgia, Baltimore, Seattle, Virginia, New York and New Jersey.



