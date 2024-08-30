California issues draft framework for autonomous heavy trucks

California unveiled on Friday a draft framework proposal that will be used to inform standards for operating heavy-duty autonomous trucks weighing 10,001 pounds or more.

The draft language, issued by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), follows several meetings held jointly last year with the California Highway Patrol to get public feedback on safety, economic, and workforce implications associated with autonomous trucks.

“It’s time to take the next step and continue to responsibly advance technology that has the potential to not only enhance safe and sustainable transportation options but also to create new jobs and opportunities for workers within the evolving transportation sector,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, in announcing the draft language.

The framework would allow autonomous trucks to operate on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or more and on frontage access roads – “essentially allowing for long-haul deliveries along hub-to-hub routes and in less complex operational areas,” according to a proposal summary.



