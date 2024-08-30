California issues draft framework for autonomous heavy trucks

California unveiled on Friday a draft framework proposal that will be used to inform standards for operating heavy-duty autonomous trucks weighing 10,001 pounds or more.
The draft language, issued by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), follows several meetings held jointly last year with the California Highway Patrol to get public feedback on safety, economic, and workforce implications associated with autonomous trucks.
“It’s time to take the next step and continue to responsibly advance technology that has the potential to not only enhance safe and sustainable transportation options but also to create new jobs and opportunities for workers within the evolving transportation sector,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin, in announcing the draft language.
The framework would allow autonomous trucks to operate on roads with speed limits of 50 mph or more and on frontage access roads – “essentially allowing for long-haul deliveries along hub-to-hub routes and in less complex operational areas,” according to a proposal summary.
“The [DMV] requests input on what might be the appropriate criteria for establishing long-haul operational design domains.”
The agency stated it would also like comment any other proposed changes, including from manufacturers, technology experts, labor, first responders, and “potential end-users of autonomous vehicle technology.”
The framework envisions a phased two-step permit process. Manufacturers would be required to initially hold a permit to test with a safety driver in the vehicle and apply in separate subsequent phases for driverless testing permit and a deployment permit.
“To further document their overall safety approach, manufacturers would be required to submit a safety case with each permit application that describes how they are comprehensively addressing safety at an organizational, operational, and vehicle level,” according to the agency. The DMV is seeking comments on appropriate thresholds for the amount of testing, both in terms of time and mileage, that must be completed by a truck manufacturer before progressing to the next permitting phase.
Certain commercial truck operations, including household movers, oversize loads, hazardous material and bulk tankers, are excluded from the framework for safety reasons, the agency stated.
The agency acknowledged that questions still exist as to how law enforcement will cite autonomous trucks for moving violations and other “human driver-oriented elements of vehicle operation” as they relate to autonomous trucks.
“The department anticipates continued discussions on how to best address these other issues,” the DMV noted.
Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA) CEO Jeff Farrah called the draft framework an important step for roadway safety and the supply chain in California.
“AVIA applauds Governor Gavin Newsom and the California DMV on the release of the proposed regulations and looks forward to reviewing and engaging constructively,” Farrah said.
Public comments can be emailed to [email protected] no later than October 14, 2024. Submissions must include the name of the person or organization. The agency will not accept anonymous feedback.
