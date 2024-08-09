Canadian rail strike could begin as soon as Aug. 22

This story originally appeared on Trains.com. This story has been updated with comments from labor minister Steve MacKinnon.

OTTAWA – The Canada Industrial Relations Board has cleared the way for a potential rail strike that could begin as soon as Aug. 22 if the Canadian railways can’t reach an agreement with the union that represents train crews.

The CIRB ruled today that a work stoppage on Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City would not cause an immediate threat to public health and safety. The agency had put a potential strike on hold while it evaluated whether certain commodities must keep moving during a strike or lockout.

“Today, the Canada Industrial Relations Board rule that no activities need to be maintained in the event of a strike or lockout at CN or CPKC,” Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon said in a statement. “The CIBC has also imposed a 13-day cooling off period before a strike or lockout can occur.”



