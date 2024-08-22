Canadian rail lockout – SONAR datasets to watch

CN and CPKC have locked out employees as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The industries to be most heavily impacted are those in bulk commodities. Canada is a major producer of grain, potash and metallurgical coal. In general, those industries have no reasonable method to get their products to market, which largely involves movement to ports for export, without the railways. Other impacted industries that move via rail carload include automotive, forest products, chemicals and petroleum. Grain producers might have it the worst since their storage capacity is limited and given the late summer/early fall timing, as illustrated below.

The work stoppage comes at an inopportune time for Canadian grain producers – the volume they move on rail starts to surge seasonally in early September. (SONAR: RTOGR.CAN)

In addition to the carload business, Canadian rail intermodal volume is being negatively impacted by the lockout. While truckload is often a viable substitute for rail intermodal in many lanes, in Canada, the modes are generally less interchangeable. Canadian intermodal is much more weighted toward international intermodal (primarily moving 40-foot oceangoing containers) rather than domestic intermodal (which uses domestic equipment and could be more easily rerouted by a multimodal intermodal provider). SONAR data shows that international/domestic is about a 70/30 split in Canada versus about a 45/55 split in the U.S. Plus, Canadian intermodal lengths of haul are longer. Major lanes include Vancouver, British Columbia, to Toronto and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, to Chicago. In short, it’s harder in Canada for truckload to pick up the slack.

