Career Tracks: TRAC taps industry veteran Forster to lead FYX

TRAC Intermodal has appointed Kenneth Forster as chief executive officer at FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance effective Feb. 8.

FYX, a TRAC subsidiary, is a provider of emergency fleet services for the intermodal and over-the-road trucking industries.

Forster most recently was the chief operating officer and president at MODE Transportation in Dallas. Before that, he was the CEO of SunteckTTS, a freight brokerage. He also was the CEO at Velocity Express and AirSage.

Forster succeeds Rodney Goderwis, who is retiring. Goderwis joined the company in 1984 and has been leading FYX, formerly TRAC Interstar, as vice president since 2000.

“Demand in the intermodal and trucking sectors is at an all-time high, which makes this an ideal time to optimize FYX’s many assets and take it to the next level,” Forster said.

The Greenbrier Cos. Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has announced leadership changes in four business units.

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is an international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets.

Organizational changes in the commercial and leasing group were made in anticipation of the retirement of Mark Rittenbaum. Brian Comstock has been named chief commercial and leasing officer, effective immediately.

After more than 35 years of service to Greenbrier, Rittenbaum will retire in August 2022. Remaining an executive vice president and senior adviser to the chairman, he will aid the commercial and leasing group in its transition to new leadership.

Prior to joining Greenbrier in 1998, Comstock served in commercial and operational roles at PLM Leasing, Transco Railway Products Inc. and Trinity Industries. In 2018, he was promoted to serve as Greenbrier’s executive vice president of sales and marketing for North and South America. He serves on the boards of Greenbrier’s manufacturing joint ventures in Mexico and Brazil and interacts on an advisory basis with teams in Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

William Krueger, senior vice president of Greenbrier’s manufacturing organization, has assumed responsibility for Greenbrier facilities in Arkansas and Missouri that were part of the ARI acquisition. He also now manages all Greenbrier manufacturing automation and process development. Krueger brings decades of advanced manufacturing experience to his new assignment from senior management positions at major automotive manufacturers including Toyota, Nissan and General Motors.

Greenbrier’s rail services, which consists of wheels, parts and repair facilities, is now led by Rick Galvan, who joined the company in October 2019 as senior vice president of the unit’s operations. He succeeds Rick Turner, who retired at the end of December. Galvan previously was the chief mechanical officer for Canadian National.

Laurie Dornan has been promoted to senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Dornan joined Greenbrier in 2014 and has more than 20 years of professional experience in human resources.

Consolidated Chassis Management has promoted Thomas Martucci, left, and Timothy Sibley. (Photo: CCM)

Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM) has promoted two members of its leadership team, Thomas Martucci and Timothy Sibley.

Martucci has been named vice president and chief technology officer. Sibley has been promoted to vice president and chief financial officer.

Martucci, who joined CCM in July 2011, has more than 30 years of experience in supply chain technology and will oversee all aspects of the company’s IT infrastructure and CCM’s market-facing software suite. Prior to CCM, Martucci was the chief information officer for both Seacastle Inc. and Interpool Inc.

Sibley, who joined CCM in July 2019 with more than 25 years of corporate finance experience, will oversee all aspects of the company’s finance and risk functions. Prior to CCM, Sibley was vice president of Finance for ITS Global. He also had held management positions at TRAC Intermodal and Prudential Financial.

Headquartered in Budd Lake, New Jersey, CCM is a leading cooperative chassis pool manager, collaborating with steamship lines, railroads, ports and motor carriers at more than 300 locations nationwide.

Thomas A. Allegretti has been elected chairman of the board of the Coast Guard Foundation.

The nonprofit is committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families. Allegretti joined the foundation board in 2006.

Thomas Allegretti chairs the Coast Guard Foundation board.

Allegretti most recently served as the senior executive officer of the American Waterways Operators (AWO), the national trade association for the domestic tugboat, towboat and barge industry. Allegretti’s tenure with AWO stretches back 35 years, including service as president and CEO of the organization for 26 years.

He has held positions on several industry and trade boards, including the American Maritime Partnership and the National Waterways Foundation.

Allegretti recognized predecessor Will Jenkins “for his many years of extraordinary leadership as chair of the Coast Guard Foundation. His visionary leadership has increased and fortified our support to the men and women of the United States Coast Guard and put us in an excellent position to create a future where all members and their families have the support they need to be prepared for service, build resilience and excel throughout their lives.”

