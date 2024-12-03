Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNews

Cargo airline Atlas Air names veteran passenger exec as COO

Klaus Goersch leaves Air India to help lead freighter operator

Eric Kulisch
·
Atlas Air operates nearly 60 Boeing 747 freighters and other aircraft. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)

Atlas Air Worldwide, the parent company for major all-cargo airline Atlas Air and aircraft leasing company Titan Aviation, announced Tuesday the appointment of Klaus Goersch as chief operating officer. He will take responsibility for managing daily operations from CEO Michael Steen, who has held both roles since July, when Richard Rolland retired after 24 years with the company.

Atlas Air is a capacity outsource provider for other airlines, logistics companies, shippers and governments. It is the largest operator of Boeing 747 aircraft and effectively controls about 12% of the world’s large widebody freighter capacity.

Goersch is a veteran airline executive, but he doesn’t have specific cargo experience. He has served as chief operations officer at Air India since October 2023. Prior to that he was CEO of NEOM Airlines, a startup in Saudi Arabia that has yet to get off the ground, for more than a year. Goersch was COO at British Airways for three years, ending in March 2020. He also spent 4.5 years as COO of Air Canada and one year on the board of IAG Cargo, the cargo division of British Airways and its sister airlines. He spent 16 years as an executive vice president at the former AirTran Airways, a low-cost U.S. passenger airline that merged with Southwest Airlines a decade ago. 

Goersch, in his spare time, has also run a small real estate firm based in New York since early 2020. He will join privately held Atlas Air in late December with responsibility for Atlas’ global flight, ground and technical operations. His mandate is to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining safety and regulatory compliance, according to the company. 


“Klaus brings exceptional operational leadership experience and deep aviation expertise to Atlas,” Steen said in the announcement. “His proven track record of successfully managing complex airline operations, combined with his strong regulatory background and focus on operations efficiency, makes him ideally suited to help drive Atlas’ continued transformation and growth.”

Atlas Air is in the process of exiting a domestic transportation arrangement with Amazon and will concentrate on international, long-haul service. 

Steen succeeded John Dietrich as Atlas Air’s CEO in May 2023. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.


Atlas Air to invest in Anchorage base expansion as e-commerce surges

Atlas Air to end Amazon flights, focus on international customers

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com