Carrier Revenge: The freight market’s impending power shift

In the ever-evolving landscape of the freight industry, a new phenomenon is emerging that threatens to upend the delicate balance between shippers and carriers. Known as “carrier revenge,” this impending shift in market dynamics promises to reshape how goods are transported across the nation.

The Great Freight Recession: Setting the stage

For the past two years, shippers have enjoyed unprecedented leverage in the freight market. Excess capacity has kept rates under significant pressure, leading to what some industry experts have dubbed “shippers’ revenge.” This period has seen truckload spot rates, when adjusted for inflation, plummet to lows not witnessed since 2009.

During the early stages of the Great Freight Recession, contract rates remained stubbornly high as shippers cautiously monitored the market, uncertain whether this reset was a temporary blip or a more substantial shift. However, by the first quarter of 2023, it became clear that the recession was not a fleeting phenomenon. Consequently, shippers began to demand significant rate concessions from carriers, a trend that only accelerated as the year progressed.

The Pendulum Swings: Signs of Market Recovery

Despite the prolonged downturn, recent data suggests that the Great Freight Recession is drawing to a close. Key indicators point to a market turnaround:



