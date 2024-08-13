China port explosion snarls trans-Pacific container trade

The closure of Ningbo Beilun’s Phase III Terminal is expected to have cascading effects on the main trans-Pacific trade lanes out of Asia, and the supply chain at large, in the midst of the peak shipping season.

Container traffic has been halted at Ningbo following a shipboard explosion involving hazardous materials at one of the world’s busiest intermodal hubs.

The explosion aboard the Yang Ming vessel YM Mobility on Friday reportedly involved organic peroxide materials. There were no injuries in the blast, but the terminal has been closed until further notice.

Ningbo is the world’s third-busiest container port, with volume of 33.35 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2023.



