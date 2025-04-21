China’s Cosco says US port charges threaten global supply chains 

China’s largest container carrier on Monday lashed out at a U.S. plan to charge its ships steep fees to dock at American ports.

“We firmly oppose the accusations and the subsequent measures,” Cosco Shipping Lines said in a statement. “Such measures not only distort fair competition and impede the normal functioning of the global shipping industry, but also threaten its stable and sustainable development.

“Ultimately, these actions risk undermining the security, resilience, and orderly operation of global industrial and supply chains.”

The watered-down plan for port fees was revealed Friday by the U.S. trade representative following pushback by traders and maritime stakeholders to an initial proposal for millions of dollars in flat port charges. The revised plan sets fees tied to a ship’s size or number of containers carried by a ship, whichever is greater.