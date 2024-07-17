Chris Schoate shares insights on driver hiring, retention

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC:

Driver recruiting and retention in a challenging freight environment

DETAILS:

Chris Schoate, vice president for driver recruiting and retention at Houston-based Gulf Winds International, talks with FreightWaves about driver recruitment and retention in a post-pandemic job market.

KEY QUOTES FROM SCHOATE:

“The one big change that I saw that happened in the COVID transition was pay was number one. It was 100% pay; that was the main thing. And while pay is obviously going to be a main driver for all jobs in any sector, home time became more and more important … . People weren’t willing to do a lot of the longer routes. Two to three months out, that kind of went away and people were looking for more regionalized opportunities. If you had local [job postings], then you were sitting pretty.”

“Trucking is very unpredictable. Anything a driver can do to make it more predictable, whether it’s more predictable pay, more predictable home time, dedicated routes – which is a very dangerous word – but anything that’s more predictable for the driver, that’s what they’re looking for … . Ever since COVID, that’s been a huge transition.”



