CMA CGM postpones some US peak season surcharges

For ocean shippers moving imports to destinations in the United States, it’s that peak season surcharge time of year.
French carrier CMA CGM this week announced surcharge updates on three of its services to the U.S. that included two surcharge postponements.
Implementation of a $1,000 peak season surcharge (PSS05) on all containers was postponed for the fourth time, from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, on services from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea and Egypt to the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.
CMA CGM also postponed an identical $1,000 surcharge (PSS06) from Jan. 18 to gate-in Feb. 1 on all cargo moving from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea and Egypt to U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports.
A surcharge of $1,200 (PSS07) goes into effect Feb. 15, also for all cargo including oversize shipments but excluding breakbulk, originating from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea and Egypt to the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.
The carrier offered no further details, but the Jan. 8 surcharges were made public the same day carriers announced they had come to a contract agreement with the International Longshoremen’s Association covering 25,000 union employees in container operations at 14 ports on the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf of Mexico region.
The Mideast surcharges come as CMA CGM has been the lone global container line to continue to operate in the Red Sea amid attacks on shipping by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Other lines diverted services on longer, more costly voyages around the Horn of Africa connecting Asia to Europe, the Mediterranean and the U.S.
The added costs also reflect a surge in frontloading by importers ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that begins Jan. 29, when Asia factories close for several weeks.
February marks the deployment of reshuffled ocean carrier alliances and vessel-sharing agreements as well, a transition likely to cause delays and congestion.
The carrier is part of the Ocean Alliance with China Cosco Shipping, Evergreen and OOCL.
The company said the surcharges will remain in effect until further notice.
CMA CGM on Jan. 2 said that effective Jan. 18, it would apply peak season surcharges of $1,300 to $2,500 on containers moving from the Mediterranean to the U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports.