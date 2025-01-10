CMA CGM postpones some US peak season surcharges

For ocean shippers moving imports to destinations in the United States, it’s that peak season surcharge time of year.

French carrier CMA CGM this week announced surcharge updates on three of its services to the U.S. that included two surcharge postponements.

Implementation of a $1,000 peak season surcharge (PSS05) on all containers was postponed for the fourth time, from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, on services from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea and Egypt to the U.S. East and Gulf coasts.

CMA CGM also postponed an identical $1,000 surcharge (PSS06) from Jan. 18 to gate-in Feb. 1 on all cargo moving from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea and Egypt to U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports.



