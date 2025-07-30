CMA CGM revenue, earnings decline on China tariff fight

CMA CGM said maritime business totaled $8.2 billion in the second quarter, reflecting a slight decrease of 1.5% compared to the same timeframe in 2024.

The world’s third-largest container carrier said that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 19.9% to $1.6 billion, on increasing economic pressures. EBITDA margin saw a reduction to 19.4%, a decrease of 4.5 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Average revenue per TEU decreased by 1.2% to $1,367.

The Marseilles-based company transported 6 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the quarter, consistent with the previous year. This near-stability is significant, given the sharp yet temporary decline in trade flows between China and the United States during the quarter. Shipping lines have been whipsawed by the Trump administration’s off-and-on tariff policies, which have undercut import demand from China and set downward pressure on container rates.