CMA CGM sets peak surcharges for Northern Europe-US containers

Ocean container carrier CMA CGM has introduced peak season surcharges on a number of Northern Europe-U.S., Canada and Mexico trade lanes, effective March 1.

The surcharges follow the slack shipping season on the trans-Pacific following Lunar New Year. There had been expectations that, concurrent with announced U.S. tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, importers may shift some sourcing; the surcharge may also be in expectation of importers frontloading in an effort to get ahead of potential tariff threats on European countries.

At the same time, there are reports of congestion at some European ports, which could have a cascading effect throughout the region.

Hyundai Merchant Marine referred to wait times of three days at Bremerhaven in Germany, Algeciras, Spain, and Genoa, Italy. The wait at Rotterdam’s ECT Delta terminal in the Netherlands is nearly seven days, and Rotterdam World Gateway almost 10 days.



