CMA CGM sets peak surcharges for Northern Europe-US containers

Ocean container carrier CMA CGM has introduced peak season surcharges on a number of Northern Europe-U.S., Canada and Mexico trade lanes, effective March 1.
The surcharges follow the slack shipping season on the trans-Pacific following Lunar New Year. There had been expectations that, concurrent with announced U.S. tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, importers may shift some sourcing; the surcharge may also be in expectation of importers frontloading in an effort to get ahead of potential tariff threats on European countries.
At the same time, there are reports of congestion at some European ports, which could have a cascading effect throughout the region.
Hyundai Merchant Marine referred to wait times of three days at Bremerhaven in Germany, Algeciras, Spain, and Genoa, Italy. The wait at Rotterdam’s ECT Delta terminal in the Netherlands is nearly seven days, and Rotterdam World Gateway almost 10 days.
French port workers are engaging in four-hour strikes for 10 days in February after a 48-hour strike at the end of January. These job actions could have deleterious effects at Fos and LeHavre.
The world’s third-largest carrier announced the tariffs before President Donald Trump this week said he planned to delay by 30 days tariffs on Mexico and Canada after those countries delayed retaliatory tariffs, and pledged to step up border enforcement.
France-based CMA CGM is also part of the Ocean Alliance with Evergreen, Cosco and OOCL.
From all ports in Northern Europe including northern France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, northern Spain (ports of Bilbao, Gijon), excluding Portugal to the U.S. East Coast, U.S. West Coast, U.S. Gulf ports and all inland destinations reached via those ports, surcharges are $900 per 20-foot dry container and $1,000 per standard 40-foot, 40-foot-high cube and 45-foot containers.
The surcharges are a cool $1,350 per 20-foot and $1,500 per 40-/45-foot refrigerated container.
From all ports in Northern Europe including northern France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, Baltic, northern Spain (Bilbao, Gijon), excluding Portugal to Canada east coast, Mexico east coast and all inland destinations, the surcharges are $900 per 20-foot and $1,000 per 40-/40-foot-high cube and 45-foot containers.
Reefer shipments will cost an extra $1,350 per 20-foot and $1,500 per 40-/45-foot unit.
