CN main line reopens through fire-ravaged Jasper, Alberta

MONTREAL – Canadian National reopened its main line through Jasper, Alberta, this morning and began moving a backlog of traffic that had built up this week while wildfires threatened and ultimately engulfed part of the resort town.

“After inspecting its infrastructure on Thursday afternoon, CN collaborated with the Unified Incident Command center to revise and implement its operational plan allowing goods to safely resume movements Friday morning through Jasper,” CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski says. “CN remains in regular contact with unified command and all parties involved and monitoring weather and fire movements.”

Jasper is a CN division point on its transcontinental main line, which is a vital link to and from the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, British Columbia.



