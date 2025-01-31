CN profits dip after fourth-quarter port and weather disruptions

MONTREAL — Canadian National experienced a series of shocks to the system last year, and the fourth quarter was no exception: Profits and revenue declined as disruptive port work stoppages and a cold snap put a lid on traffic volumes.

“Now, 2024 was clearly not what we expected and certainly not what we planned,” CEO Tracy Robinson told investors and analysts on the railway’s earnings call Thursday. “We are happy to have it behind us. We experienced a number of one-off challenges that had some outsized impacts on our results.”

Among them: Robinson says the Canadian government turned a “normal labor dispute” between CN and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference into three months of uncertainty over the summer, which prompted shippers to divert U.S.-bound cargo away from Canadian ports and CN’s international intermodal trains. There was a brief work stoppage that shut down CN’s Canadian network in August, followed in the fall by labor disputes that closed ports in British Columbia and Quebec.

“Long story short, we were resourced for more volumes than we handled and we didn’t deliver growth to the bottom line. We’re not happy with that,” Robinson says.



