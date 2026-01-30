Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

First look: CN revenue, profit grows on rail freight gains

Canadian carrier expects flat volumes in 2026

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: CN)

Canadian National reported fourth-quarter revenue and operating income improved as it moved higher volumes of freight more efficiently from the same period a year ago.

Revenues of US$3.30 billion increased 2% while operating income of $1.28 billion was higher by 6%, the company said in a release prior to market openings. Adjusted operating income increased 9% to $1.32 billion.

Net income of $920 million also was 9% higher, and adjusted net income of $1.28 million grew 12%. Diluted earnings per share increased 12% to $1.50, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.54 was up 14%. CN repurchased 4.4 million shares in the fourth quarter for approximately $444 million.

The Montreal-based company said the operating ratio, a key measure of efficiency, was 61.2%, an improvement of 1.4 points y/y, and adjusted operating ratio of 60.1% was better by 2.5 points.

Freight as measured by gross ton miles increased 5%, and revenue ton miles increased 4%. Car velocity increased 2% to 215 car miles per day.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

Related coverage:

Intermodal competition weighs on Norfolk Southern’s quarterly earnings

Clean sweep for weekly rail freight improvement

BNSF announces $3.6 billion capital plan for 2026

OmniTRAX names Dreier as chief commercial officer

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.