Competing railroads claim UP-NS merger application omits key information

Other Class I railroads have found no shortage of deficiencies in the Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger application and are urging the Surface Transportation Board to reject the document for its failure to address key aspects of the transcontinental combination.

Comments from interested parties on the completeness of the application were due on Monday. They do not address the merger itself, but whether the board should send the 6,692-page application back to UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC)for more information. UP and NS filed the application on Dec. 19.

The other railroads were particularly critical that the application does not include the full UP-NS merger agreement. They also criticize its analysis of potential mergers that could follow the UP-NS transaction, and what they say is incomplete analysis of the merger’s effects on competition.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s filing says the two railroads “brazenly” have withheld key aspects of their merger agreement, including conditions over which NS can sue to require UP to accept or that can allow UP to walk away from the merger. That information, CPKC (NYSE: CP) contends, “likely reflects the best glimpse that the Board and interested parties will get of Applicants’ own assessment of the scope of the anticompetitive harms their proposed merger would cause and the kinds of conditions that may be sought — but resisted by UP — to address those harms.”