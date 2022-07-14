ContainerPort Group adds drayage capacity

Trucking and intermodal drayage company ContainerPort Group this week announced the addition of newly launched Bristol Transportation to its dray capacity network. The carrier will provide service in the port markets of Chicago, Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia.

“Expanding the CPG network with the opening of Bristol Transportation in these strategic locations will help us cater to the shift we are seeing in diverting cargo away from the West Coast and pushing volumes up in the East and Gulf coasts,” said Joey Palmer, CPG president.

Bristol Transportation is an operator-based carrier providing local and regional drayage with its own chassis, as well as long-haul, over-the-road transportation. It operates container storage yards in three locations now but has plans to add a new facility every three months. Since opening its first facility in Charleston in October with three trucks, it has expanded the fleet to more than 40 units.

The company also supports owner-operators with ancillary functions like billing, risk management, insurance and tax reporting.

“We do things differently at Bristol Transportation; it’s not your typical drayage company,” said Zach Hadden, regional director. “We provide our drivers with the best compensation package on the market and 24/7 access to a wide range of support services that go far beyond what is offered by your typical trucking company.”

The need for capacity around the nation’s ports remains large as containers continue to pile up and a significant amount of freight sits offshore.

“With Bristol Transportation on board, CPG demonstrates our continuous commitment to serving market demand by growing our network — ensuring cargo travels quickly to, from and within these critical markets,” Palmer added.

Founded in 1971, CPG is the trucking subsidiary of The World Group, a 60-year-old conglomerate that includes World Shipping Inc., a provider of multimodal (ocean, trucking and rail) international cargo services like freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution and customs clearance. The companies are headquartered in Cleveland, with CPG focused on intermodal drayage.

CPG operates 26 terminal locations and a network of more than 1,300 independent contractors.

