CPKC completes second span over Rio Grande at Laredo gateway

The $100 million Patrick J. Ottensmeyer International Railway Bridge is officially complete.

The second span across the Rio Grande — linking Laredo, Texas, with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico — doubles Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s cross-border capacity because it allows the railway to eliminate the four-hour northbound and southbound directional running windows that created bottlenecks on its original lone single-track bridge.

“Completion of this internationally important project more than doubles our capacity to move freight through the border at the largest international trade port of entry in North America,” CPKC CEO Keith Creel said in a statement Wednesday. “This is an important milestone that keeps Laredo-Nuevo Laredo at the center of North American trade, allowing the secure and efficient movement of more imports and exports across the U.S.-Mexico border.”

The single-track, 1,170-foot span was built 35 feet downstream from the existing bridge that was opened in 1920.



