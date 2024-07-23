CrowdStrike disruption far from over

The CrowdStrike outage may not be the top headline today, but that does not mean the impact is a thing of the past. Delta is still digging out of the backlog, and computer systems are still coming back online for other companies.

The state of freight is still exposed to the CrowdStrike fallout. According to Niall van de Wouw, Xeneta’s chief airfreight officer, “These incidents can take three times as long to resolve as the length of time they last, but that is very much dependent on the scale of the IT failure and the market conditions at the time it occurs.”

Katie Arrington, vice president for government affairs at Exiger, a supply chain intelligence company used by the U.S. government and critical infrastructure industries for risk management, warned that computer interconnectivity creates a lot of risk, leaving industries vulnerable to such flaws.

“We have to increase the standards and requirements for managing these third-party computer updates,” said Arrington.



