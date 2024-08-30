CSX appeal fails in container terminal antitrust suit against Norfolk Southern

CSX said it was considering its options after a U.S. appeals court refused to restart its lawsuit against eastern competitor Norfolk Southern over access to a key Virginia container port, causing it hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The allegations fell outside the four-year window for filing claims under U.S. antitrust law, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia decided on Thursday.

A lower judge in 2023 ruled against CSX and the Richmond court’s decision upholds that ruling in the case involving Norfolk International Terminals at the Port of Virginia.

“CSX is evaluating all options as we remain committed to gaining competitive access at NIT, the Virginia Port Authority’s largest marine terminal, so that we can best serve our customers,” the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said in an email statement to FreightWaves.



