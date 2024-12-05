CSX asks Supreme Court to renew antitrust lawsuit against Norfolk Southern

Class I freight railroad CSX (NYSE: CSX) has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to continue its antitrust lawsuit against Norfolk Southern.

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX sued Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern in October 2018 claiming its competitor conspired with Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad Co. to set an excessive “switch rate” on dock access to the Port of Virginia. CSX said the switch rate of $210 per train car cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars since its implementation back in 2009.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia ruled that CSX’s allegations were untimely because they were not within the four-year window allowed for filing U.S. antitrust law claims.

According to a petition filed by CSX in November and made public on Monday, CSX asked the Supreme Court to “grant review and set aside the Fourth Circuit Court’s decision.” CSX argued that because its business has undergone continual harm by the fees every day, it creates a “new harm” that renews the statute of limitations.



