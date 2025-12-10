Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
CSX grounds its corporate jet fleet

The railroad’s aviation department was disbanded on Dec. 1

Trains.com Staff
Gulfstream G280. (Photo: Gulfstream Aerospace)
Key Takeaways:

  • CSX has disbanded its 84-year-old corporate aviation department, which operated private jets for executives, effective December 1st.
  • The closure occurred just over two months after new Chief Executive Steve Angel joined the company, though no specific reasons were provided by CSX.
  • This move coincides with CSX's expectation of negative fourth-quarter financial results, attributed to lower-than-anticipated coal and automotive shipments.
CSX has shut down its aviation department, which flew corporate jets to whisk railroad executives around the system and elsewhere.

The department, which had been in operation for 84 years and employed pilots and mechanics, was disbanded on Dec. 1, the railroad confirmed.

A spokesman declined to release any details about the move, which comes a little more than two months since new Chief Executive Steve Angel joined the company.

A search of the Federal Aviation Administration registry showed a Gulfstream G280 registered to the company.

Earlier this month railroad executives said they expected fourth-quarter financial results to be negatively affected by lower than expected coal and automotive shipments.

