CSX grounds its corporate jet fleet

CSX has shut down its aviation department, which flew corporate jets to whisk railroad executives around the system and elsewhere.

The department, which had been in operation for 84 years and employed pilots and mechanics, was disbanded on Dec. 1, the railroad confirmed.

A spokesman declined to release any details about the move, which comes a little more than two months since new Chief Executive Steve Angel joined the company.

A search of the Federal Aviation Administration registry showed a Gulfstream G280 registered to the company.