CSX joins RailPulse telematics joint venture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX has become the fourth Class I railroad to join RailPulse, the telematics joint venture that aims to put GPS equipment and sensors on freight cars to monitor their location and health in real time.

The announcement, made today, leaves BNSF Railway and Canadian National as the only major systems sitting on the sidelines.

“Joining the RailPulse Coalition further enhances our unwavering commitment to generate long-term value for our customers, employees, and community partners,” Steve Fortune, CSX executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer, said in a statement. “Collaborating with industry leaders through this initiative aligns with our vision to focus on service, environmental sustainability, and safety while enhancing our customer experience and providing benefits to the entire supply chain.”



