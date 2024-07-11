CSX joins RailPulse telematics joint venture

This story originally appeared on Trains.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – CSX has become the fourth Class I railroad to join RailPulse, the telematics joint venture that aims to put GPS equipment and sensors on freight cars to monitor their location and health in real time.
The announcement, made today, leaves BNSF Railway and Canadian National as the only major systems sitting on the sidelines.
“Joining the RailPulse Coalition further enhances our unwavering commitment to generate long-term value for our customers, employees, and community partners,” Steve Fortune, CSX executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer, said in a statement. “Collaborating with industry leaders through this initiative aligns with our vision to focus on service, environmental sustainability, and safety while enhancing our customer experience and providing benefits to the entire supply chain.”
The founding members of RailPulse include Norfolk Southern, shortline holding companies Genesee & Wyoming and Watco, railcar leaser GATX Corp., and car manufacturer and leasing company TrinityRail.
The coalition — which now includes Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Union Pacific, shortline operator Railroad Development Corp., and car manufacturer The Greenbrier Companies, and shipper Bunge North America — aims to make RailPulse the industry standard for rail shippers and car owners.
RailPulse says the real-time telematics data will improve service, freight car visibility, safety, and productivity.
“We are delighted to welcome CSX to the RailPulse Coalition,” RailPulse General Manager David Shannon said in a statement. “Together, we will drive innovation and transformation in the rail sector by combining our strengths and fostering a culture of innovation. This partnership underscores our commitment to shaping the future of rail transportation.”