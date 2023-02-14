CSX reaches sick leave agreements with more union groups

Divisions of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC) unions have reached sick leave agreements with CSX, the railroad announced Tuesday.

Specifically, the agreements are for IAM roadway mechanics and BRC Carmen for Fruit Growers Express Company, CSX said. Last week, CSX (NYSE: CSX) announced that it had reached sick leave agreements with the parent organizations of these unions.

These two groups bring the total number of unions that have reached sick leave agreements with CSX to six. Besides the groups announced Tuesday and their parent organizations, IAM District 19 Rail Division and BRC, the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way – Employes Division also have reached agreements.

The railroad said it was “building momentum toward finding solutions that improve the work experience of its employees.”

“We are committed to ongoing collaboration with our valued front-line employees and union partners to ensure CSX provides a work experience that honors their many contributions to our company’s success,” CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs said in a news release. “The new agreements with the IAM and BRC are a great demonstration of partnership, and we will continue to work with labor organizations to improve the employee experience at CSX.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.





Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.