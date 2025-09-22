CSX reopens storm-ravaged Blue Ridge Subdivision

CSX’s rebuilt Blue Ridge Subdivision — the former Clinchfield Railroad in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina which was heavily damaged by flooding after Hurricane Helene last fall — hosted its first revenue freight train over the weekend.

With Clinchfield heritage locomotive No. 1902 on the point, train U248-20 traversed the line on Saturday.

CSX is planning an official reopening ceremony for next week.

The approximately $450 million rebuild project was necessary after historic flooding destroyed nearly 60 miles of track, bridges, and roadbed, with the Nolichucky River Gorge between Erwin, Tenn. and Spruce Pine, N.C. being the hardest-hit section of the railroad.