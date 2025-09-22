Fireball from gas line scorches Union Pacific transcon route

Flames from a ruptured natural gas line scorched rail cars and brought trains on one of the busiest transcontinental rail routes to a halt in Wyoming early Sunday.

Freight cars were scorched on a Union Pacific train carrying hazardous materials west of Cheyenne after a natural gas pipeline exploded in flames that could be seen 60 miles away in Colorado.

The Sherman Hill route between Laramie and Cheyenne is one of the busiest on the UP system, seeing up to 100 trains a day.

The train did not derail and no injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at around 2 a.m. Sunday.