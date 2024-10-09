CSX, short lines wind down operations at Hurricane Milton nears Florida coast

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.
TAMPA, Fla. — Locomotives and freight cars are being moved to higher ground, and railroad operations are winding down as Hurricane Milton is only a few hours from making landfall between Tampa Bay and Saraosta on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
CSX was bracing customers for delays Wednesday in the Tampa area prior to Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall later in the day. The railroad expects downed trees and power outages on its Wildwood Subdivision between Baldwin Yard near Jacksonville and Zephyrhills, its Lakeland Subdivision between Lakeland to near Tampa, and surrounding Tampa lines.
The railroad was moving all locomotives and freight cars away from low-lying areas in Tampa Wednesday morning toward Jacksonville and was staging trains at Baldwin Yard until the storm passes through central Florida.
Operations were continuing as normal in the Waycross, Georgia, region.
CSX-served intermodal terminals at Tampa and Central Florida ILC at Winter Haven are closed while Jacksonville remains open for drop-offs and pickups. The railroad’s two Transflo terminals in Tampa are closed, and its Sanford transload terminal was slated to close at noon Wednesday.
Short lines are also taking precautions, including Regional Rail’s four Florida short lines, which are all in Hurricane Milton’s path.
“Through the efforts of our dedicated employees, each one facing the storm challenges at their own homes, we have been able to secure our operations and annul operations in advance of the storm. This included removing crossing gates, removing railcars from flood-prone tracks, staging ballast stockpiles and securing locomotives at key ‘high and dry’ locations,” says Matthew Schwerin, vice president western region at Regional Rail.
Regional Rail operates the Port Manatee Railroad at Port Manatee, Florida Northern Railroad at Newberry and Ocala, Florida Central Railroad in Orlando, and Florida Midland Railroad at Winter Haven.
Florida East Coast Railway had previously announced moves to wind down operations on Tuesday, while Amtrak, Brightline and Orlando-area commuter operator SunRail have suspended some or all services.