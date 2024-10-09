CSX, short lines wind down operations at Hurricane Milton nears Florida coast

This story originally appeared on Trains.com.

TAMPA, Fla. — Locomotives and freight cars are being moved to higher ground, and railroad operations are winding down as Hurricane Milton is only a few hours from making landfall between Tampa Bay and Saraosta on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

CSX was bracing customers for delays Wednesday in the Tampa area prior to Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall later in the day. The railroad expects downed trees and power outages on its Wildwood Subdivision between Baldwin Yard near Jacksonville and Zephyrhills, its Lakeland Subdivision between Lakeland to near Tampa, and surrounding Tampa lines.

The railroad was moving all locomotives and freight cars away from low-lying areas in Tampa Wednesday morning toward Jacksonville and was staging trains at Baldwin Yard until the storm passes through central Florida.



