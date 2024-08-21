Watch Now


NewsRailroadTop Stories

CSX, well before a deadline, cuts a deal with several of its unions

Nearly quarter of unionized workforce covered by deals four months before deadline

John Kingston
·
CSX reached an early deal with some of their unions. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

CSX has reached contract agreements with three of its unions, four months before their existing contracts faced a key date under the Federal Railway Act. 

The eastern-focused Class I railroad, in a move a spokesman for the company called “unprecedented,” said the workers covered by the new contracts represent about 25% of CSX’ unionized workforce.

The deals are being announced while Canadian Class I railroads are looking at a strike and come about two years after the U.S. railroads had a near-strike experience that was averted in September 2022. 


The contracts are for five-year terms. They cover workers with the Transportation Communications Union, the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen and the General Committee of Adjustment GO-049 of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division, known as SMART-TD. 

In a statement, CSX (NYSE: CSX) president and CEO Joe Hinrichs called the deals “historic.” 

“I want to recognize the labor leaders who have stepped up to serve the best interests of their members and our employees in getting these historic deals done well in advance of their contracts even coming open for negotiation,” Henrichs said in the statement. 

Existing contracts were to “become amendable” in four months, according to CSX.


As a Bloomberg Law article on the Federal Railway Labor Act described it, contracts under the Act do not expire but “become amendable if a party serves a timely notice to change the terms of the agreement” under processes spelled out in the Act. “Following the amendable date, the parties must maintain the terms of the agreement until a new agreement is reached,” the Bloomberg Law article said. 

CSX said the terms of the contracts call for average wage increases of 3.5% per year and “improvements” in paid vacation and health care.

The agreements need to be ratified by the unions. CSX said it would share additional details on the terms of the contracts as the ratification process moves forward. 

The Hinrichs statement said the company had “reached out to our other labor partners and look forward to promptly reaching agreements for all CSX union employees patterned on these same terms.”

Two separate spokesmen for CSX noted to FreightWaves the term “One CSX,” which Hinrichs mentioned in his statement. 

“ONE CSX culture and values aren’t just words, they are our collective path forward to an improved experience for both our employees and customers,” Hinrichs said.

More articles by John Kingston

Transportation/warehouse job figures for 2024 rise after annual adjustment


Ryder and Terminal tout success of AI-based yard traffic-monitoring pilot

Logistics deals can still get done, Tenney Group head says

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.