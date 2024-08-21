CSX, well before a deadline, cuts a deal with several of its unions

CSX has reached contract agreements with three of its unions, four months before their existing contracts faced a key date under the Federal Railway Act.

The eastern-focused Class I railroad, in a move a spokesman for the company called “unprecedented,” said the workers covered by the new contracts represent about 25% of CSX’ unionized workforce.

The deals are being announced while Canadian Class I railroads are looking at a strike and come about two years after the U.S. railroads had a near-strike experience that was averted in September 2022.



