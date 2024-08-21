Trudeau urges more talks as US railroads brace for Canada rail shutdown

Shippers on both sides of the cross-border supply chain are bracing for an unprecedented shutdown of Canada’s largest rail networks that could disrupt freight traffic, including peak season intermodal shipments and the critical fall grain harvest.

The contract dispute covers a combined 9,300 union employees ranging from train crews to dispatchers at Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), the country’s largest railroads. Employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) are seeking higher pay and improved benefits, as well as provisions for more predictable work scheduling, similar to recent deals at U.S. railroads. Negotiations typically take place every other year; a one-year extension of the previous pact expired at the end of 2023.

The railroads said they would begin to lock out employees beginning Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The union countered with a warning of its intention to strike on the same deadline.

The latest developments:



