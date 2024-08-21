Logistics providers say Canada rail strike would ‘paralyze ports’

Logistics providers warned the historic shutdown of Canada’s two largest railroads would have a seismic effect on the cross-border supply chain as shippers search for alternative transportation.

Both Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City have set a deadline of early Thursday to lock out workers, barring agreement on a new contract with the Teamsters union. The union also warned of its intent to walk off the job, marking the first time Canada’s largest railroads would both idle operations. A shutdown would leave cross-border shippers and their customers in limbo for delivery of freight ranging from intermodal containers to grain, lumber and perishable food products.

“If the railroad starts locking out workers this week and there is a subsequent strike, operations will grind to a halt and everything will have to move to the road for both domestic and international containerized freight,” said Paul Brashier, vice president of global supply chain, ITS Logistics, based in Reno, Nevada, in a statement. “When/if this happens, it will drive [trucking] rates through the roof overnight, if capacity can be obtained at all.”

In its August U.S. Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index, ITS rated as “severe” port container and dray operations throughout the west coast of North America. It offered the same forecast for ocean/domestic rail ramp operations throughout the U.S.



